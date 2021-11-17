Wayne County sets single-day high for new COVID-19 cases

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background.

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Wayne County Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

“This represents a new, single-day high for new cases,” said Ryan Mulhern, Wayne County Public Health Public Information Officer.

According to officials, 20 of the new 110 cases are among children.

The county has seen 9,369 COVID-19 cases to date, 79 COVID-related deaths.

The Finger Lakes region as a whole has seen a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases, and the region currently has the highest seven-day average positivity rate for all regions in New York, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported each region’s average positivity rate Tuesday as follows:

