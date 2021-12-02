Wayne County sets new highs for new COVID cases, active cases, hospitalizations

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County health officials announced new highs in hospitalizations, positive cases and active cases from the coronavirus Thursday.

According to newly-released data Thursday, Wayne County recorded 163 new cases.

Officials say 36 of the 163 cases were all among children, for an estimated total of 20%. Thursday’s total hospitalizations, active case count and new positive cases across the last day all represent new highs.

This comes shortly after the county announced a previously-set high of new cases at 110.

Wayne County now has seem a total of 10,542 cases of COVID-19 along with 88 deaths.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Region  Sunday, November 28, 2021Monday, November 29, 2021Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Capital Region7.75%7.85%8.13%
Central New York6.84%7.17%7.54%
Finger Lakes9.62%9.87%10.46%
Long Island4.78%4.95%5.17%
Mid-Hudson3.51%3.49%3.73%
Mohawk Valley9.51%9.76%9.20%
New York City1.85%1.87%1.94%
North Country9.08%9.40%9.54%
Southern Tier5.92%6.28%6.30%
Western New York10.24%10.53%10.60%
Statewide4.12%4.19%4.37%

