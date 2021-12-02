Wayne County sets new highs for new COVID cases, active cases, hospitalizations

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County health officials announced new highs in hospitalizations, positive cases and active cases from the coronavirus Thursday.

According to newly-released data Thursday, Wayne County recorded 163 new cases.

Officials say 36 of the 163 cases were all among children, for an estimated total of 20%. Thursday’s total hospitalizations, active case count and new positive cases across the last day all represent new highs.

This comes shortly after the county announced a previously-set high of new cases at 110.

Wayne County now has seem a total of 10,542 cases of COVID-19 along with 88 deaths.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, November 28, 2021 Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Capital Region 7.75% 7.85% 8.13% Central New York 6.84% 7.17% 7.54% Finger Lakes 9.62% 9.87% 10.46% Long Island 4.78% 4.95% 5.17% Mid-Hudson 3.51% 3.49% 3.73% Mohawk Valley 9.51% 9.76% 9.20% New York City 1.85% 1.87% 1.94% North Country 9.08% 9.40% 9.54% Southern Tier 5.92% 6.28% 6.30% Western New York 10.24% 10.53% 10.60% Statewide 4.12% 4.19% 4.37%

