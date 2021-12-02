Wayne County sets new highs for new COVID cases, active cases, hospitalizations

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County health officials announced new highs in hospitalizations, positive cases and active cases from the coronavirus Thursday.
According to newly-released data Thursday, Wayne County recorded 163 new cases.
Officials say 36 of the 163 cases were all among children, for an estimated total of 20%. Thursday’s total hospitalizations, active case count and new positive cases across the last day all represent new highs.
This comes shortly after the county announced a previously-set high of new cases at 110.
Wayne County now has seem a total of 10,542 cases of COVID-19 along with 88 deaths.
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, November 28, 2021
|Monday, November 29, 2021
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|Capital Region
|7.75%
|7.85%
|8.13%
|Central New York
|6.84%
|7.17%
|7.54%
|Finger Lakes
|9.62%
|9.87%
|10.46%
|Long Island
|4.78%
|4.95%
|5.17%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.51%
|3.49%
|3.73%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.51%
|9.76%
|9.20%
|New York City
|1.85%
|1.87%
|1.94%
|North Country
|9.08%
|9.40%
|9.54%
|Southern Tier
|5.92%
|6.28%
|6.30%
|Western New York
|10.24%
|10.53%
|10.60%
|Statewide
|4.12%
|4.19%
|4.37%
