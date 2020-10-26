Wayne County reports cluster, 61 COVID-19 case in DeMay Nursing Home

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Public Health Department and Rochester Regional Health have confirmed a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in the DeMay Nursing Home.

Currently, there are 61 cases connected to the nursing home, with 47 of the cases being residents and 14 from the staff. Four of out of those 47 residents have required hospitalization. As a result, visitation at the nursing home has been suspended.

“Case investigations conducted by Wayne County Public Health have led to the belief that these cases have been linked to the spread from one or more staff members then onward to residents,” a statement from Wayne County reads.

“WCPH would like to remind all residents that it is critical that social distancing and mask usage, coupled with proper hand hygiene habits be utilized at all times to prevent the potential for the spread of COVID-19.”

Rochester Regional Health released the following statement:

Rochester Regional Health continues to follow all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our Long Term Care and other facilities. The increase in cases highlights the need for everyone to remain vigilant in taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community including wearing masks and social distancing.

We continue to keep the families of our residents updated whenever a positive case occurs among residents or staff.

As a result of the positive cases, visitation has been suspended at DeMay per New York State guidelines.

More information on the DeMay COVID-19 cluster can be found here. Currently, there have been 471 positive cases of coronavirus in Wayne County.