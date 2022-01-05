Wayne County reports 90% increase in COVID-19 deaths since October

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Wayne County Health Department reported that the total amount of deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 54 between October and Wednesday.

According to newly-released data from the health department, the county has gone from 60 COVID-19 deaths to 114 deaths in that time period for an increase of 90%. The difference of 54 deaths also accounts for 47.7% of total COVID-19 deaths recorded to date during the pandemic.

Officials additionally reported 227 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning which represents a new single-day high for new cases.

The total number of 1,351 cases remain active which county health officials reported has doubled in count since December 2.

At the start of December the county had 654 active cases to Wednesday’s 1,351 cases.

“We are regularly setting, or coming close to setting, new records for daily cases over the last couple of weeks,” said Wayne County Public Health Information Officer Ryan Mulhern. “And all of our recent numbers of daily cases completely shatter the levels of daily cases we were seeing in those previous year’s numbers.”

Officials say that 59 of the 227 new cases are among children. As of Wednesday, there are 114 deaths from COVID-19 and 31 cases in need of hospitalization.



