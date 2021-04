FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County Public Health is hosting a first dose Moderna clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wayne County Health Services Building at 1519 Nye Road and it will be open to all individuals 18 years old or older.

Appointments can be made here.

Walk ins will be accepted from 3 to 4:30 p.m. without an appointment.