Wayne County declares state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 numbers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County declared a state of emergency Monday, as COVID-19 transmission rates continued their steady rise in the region.

The state of emergency went into effect at 1:00 p.m. December 6 and lasts 30 days unless it is rescinded.

“This situation continues to evolve and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Wayne County,” the state of emergency notice reads. “It is necessary that Wayne County continue to be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects.”

According to the declaration, there were 768 active cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County as of December 3. There have been 89 deaths related to COVID-19 in Wayne County.

The emergency declaration comes “out of an abundance of caution” and does not carry with it any additional emergency orders.

Employees and visitors at county buildings will be required to check temperatures upon entry and wear masks in common areas. Residents and visitors are encouraged to wear masks whenever possible.

Monroe County declared a state of emergency on November 30. Wyoming County declared a state of emergency on December 1.

Read the full emergency declaration