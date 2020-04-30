URMC researchers: Remdesivir test results ‘encouraging, but not a miracle drug’

Breaking News
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 46 new cases, more recovered cases than active
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

URMC researchers: Remdesivir test results ‘encouraging, but not a miracle drug’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors from the University of Rochester Medical Center shared their results of a study into the drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

“The results with rem are positive but as most people have said it’s not a miracle drug and so it becomes our building block on which we try to improve,” Dr. Ann Falsey said.

“What we can say that it was significant enough that the data safety monitoring felt that that the community should know about it and we can move forward with using remdesivir.”

Remdesivir is an antiviral. That means it kills the virus, it prevents it from replicating in the body. The doctors did a study with a total of 16 individuals at the URMC, and will continue the study for another two of three week.

“We have a second arm of the study that we’ll be starting hopefully sometime next week. That will include enrolling patients here who have COVID-19 who will receive remdesivir. Half of them will receive remdesivir alone and half will receive remdesivir with a second drug which is an anti-inflammatory called baricitinib drug,” Dr. Angela Branche said.

The doctors explained that the while remdesivir works to prevent the virus from replicating, baricitinib — which is often used to treat rheumatoid arthritis — would help treat other negative effects in the body brought on by the virus.

“So it will become the standard of care so everybody will get remdesivir and then we add on agents that have other benefits,” Branche said.

The doctors said they will continue to be looking for COVID-19 patients to volunteer to be apart of studies.

“We do want to thank the 16 patients who did volunteer and their families who were willing to participate in the study under really extraordinary circumstance,” Branche said.

“Wednesday when we told them about this the results that we head, one of our nurses said she’s going to go home happy crying instead of sad crying which I think was sort of reflective of the magnitude of what we’ve been seeing the last month and how reassuring and rewarding to know that we are apart of something that could be beneficial to people here in Rochester.”

Full briefing

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss