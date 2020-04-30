URMC researchers: Remdesivir test results ‘encouraging, but not a miracle drug’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors from the University of Rochester Medical Center shared their results of a study into the drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

“The results with rem are positive but as most people have said it’s not a miracle drug and so it becomes our building block on which we try to improve,” Dr. Ann Falsey said.

“What we can say that it was significant enough that the data safety monitoring felt that that the community should know about it and we can move forward with using remdesivir.”

Remdesivir is an antiviral. That means it kills the virus, it prevents it from replicating in the body. The doctors did a study with a total of 16 individuals at the URMC, and will continue the study for another two of three week.

“We have a second arm of the study that we’ll be starting hopefully sometime next week. That will include enrolling patients here who have COVID-19 who will receive remdesivir. Half of them will receive remdesivir alone and half will receive remdesivir with a second drug which is an anti-inflammatory called baricitinib drug,” Dr. Angela Branche said.

The doctors explained that the while remdesivir works to prevent the virus from replicating, baricitinib — which is often used to treat rheumatoid arthritis — would help treat other negative effects in the body brought on by the virus.

“So it will become the standard of care so everybody will get remdesivir and then we add on agents that have other benefits,” Branche said.

The doctors said they will continue to be looking for COVID-19 patients to volunteer to be apart of studies.

“We do want to thank the 16 patients who did volunteer and their families who were willing to participate in the study under really extraordinary circumstance,” Branche said.

“Wednesday when we told them about this the results that we head, one of our nurses said she’s going to go home happy crying instead of sad crying which I think was sort of reflective of the magnitude of what we’ve been seeing the last month and how reassuring and rewarding to know that we are apart of something that could be beneficial to people here in Rochester.”

Full briefing