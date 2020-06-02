URMC launches new studies to test hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Researchers from the University of Rochester Medical Center are joining national clinical trials this week that will test whether hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an FDA-approved anti-malarial drug, can keep COVID-19 patients alive and out of the hospital.

The two trials will enroll 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Strong Memorial Hospital and up to 200 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients from the greater Rochester region.

URMC Department of Medicine Dr. Michael Keefer will be available to speak about the process and what those interested can expect.

“We really don’t yet know if HCQ can help people recover from COVID-19 disease,” Dr. Keefer said in a statement, “so it’s really important that we study it in a carefully controlled way. Of course, we all hope that it is an effective treatment, but we won’t be able to show that until we do this kind of study.”

Individuals who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and are interested in participating can call (585) 273-3990 or email vaccine_research_unit@urmc.rochester.edu.