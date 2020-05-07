Live Now
URMC adds respiratory clinic for patients with COVID-19 symptoms​

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine Primary Care has created an outpatient clinic devoted to evaluating people who may have COVID-19.

The Central Respiratory Clinic sees about 50 to 60 patients a day. Those working at the clinic monitor patients who test positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home by asking them to use a secure app through the Get Well Network.

Through the app, patients answer questions daily about the presence and severity of key COVID symptoms, such as cough, fever and diarrhea. Their answers are sent to a central dashboard at URMC, where care managers and nurses receive alerts if a patient needs assistance.

“For the last approximately five weeks we have asked all of our practices to send their patients with possible COVID related symptoms to their central site,” said Dr. Wallace Johnson. “At that site we have a dedicated team who is following the strictest prevention protocol. Not only can we test patients at that site we can also offer them care.”

Dr. Johnson was joined by Dr. Michelle Cicilline for Thursday’s zoom briefing. Click the video player above to watch the full session.

