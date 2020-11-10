WATCH LIVE: Superintendent of Monroe County schools holds briefing on COVID-19, increased testing

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. EST will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Superintendent of Schools for Monroe County Kathleen Graupman will hold a briefing to discuss the schools in county who are now impacted by the new COVID-19 yellow zone restrictions.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that due to rising cases of the coronavirus, portions of Monroe County met the criteria to be determined a “yellow zone” microcluster.

Certain restrictions apply for yellow zones, including:

Houses of Worship: 50% capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, four person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday

Graupman said that the increased testing in Monroe County schools will start next week.

“So we recognize wholeheartedly the concern that parents may have around this,” Graupman said. “It’s something from a process perspective that we expect to start next week because we need testing materials from the state that aren’t here yet.”

Graupman said that the testing will all be done with understanding and consent.

“This will all be based on consent,” Graupman said. “We’re not going to bring students in for testing without family’s consent to say ‘that’s OK to do with my child in school.'”

Graupman said that each school may have a different process for testing protocol, but says the test isn’t the deep nasal COVID-19 test.

“Some schools might choose to do it more an alphabetical way, some school might do by class,” Graupman said. “It is a nasal test, but it is not the deep nasal test that many of us have seen or experienced at most clinical sites right now — it’s shallow.”

Graupman says she hopes that students and staff participate for the community’s sake.

“I want parents and staff to understand that it’s not that deep nasal test and that it wouldn’t be done without consent,” Graupman said. “And we are hoping to have kids and staff participate because that is the way we can get off the yellow list, by increasing our negative numbers.”

Monroe County Publish Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said Monday that the risk at schools remains low, but the community spread outside of schools can impact in-person instruction down the line.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again, our schools remain the safest place, but sadly they have the most to lose if we don’t get it together,” Dr. Mendoza said. “We now have a curve that we must flatten once again.”

The state will be assisting in accelerated testing for school districts. The assistance also includes a less invasive test that doesn’t go all the way to the back of the throat, according to Mendoza.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Tuesday that yellow zone restrictions will be in effect for municipalities, not zip codes. The impacted areas are:

City of Rochester

Irondequoit

Greece

Webster

Penfield

Perinton

East Rochester

Pittsford

Brighton

Henrietta

Chili

Gates

For elevating to the orange zone, the City of Rochester and Monroe County have slightly different criteria based on population density. To qualify for the orange zone designation, the City of Rochester would have to meet the following benchmarks:

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3% for 10 days AND

Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average

To qualify for orange zone designation, Monroe County would have to meet the following benchmarks: