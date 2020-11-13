Answers questions about COVID-19 testing in Monroe County schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Superintendent of Schools for Monroe County, Kathleen Graupman, held a briefing Friday to answer questions about testing in Monroe County schools due to the the new COVID-19 yellow zone requirements.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that due to rising cases of the coronavirus, portions of Monroe County met the criteria to be determined a “yellow zone” microcluster. To get out of the yellow zone, schools must conduct mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings.

