ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Strong Memorial Hospital Executive Vice President Kathy Parrinello provided an update Wednesday on the deployment of two military medical teams to help manage patient capacity amid the omicron surge in Rochester.

Parrinello was joined by U.S. Air Force Medicine Nurse Practitioner Lieutenant Allan Delgado who will lead the unit.

A total of 40 clinical personnel and support staff were deployed to Strong Memorial Hospital Saturday. These two teams consist of physicians, medical-surgical nurses, respiratory therapists and technicians.

According to health officials, the current deployment mission is part of the Defense Department’s ongoing COVID-19 response operations to support FEMA and New York State and will last at least 30 days.

“As of today, our team is now fully operational,” Parrinello said. “You [Delgado] and your team will help us and this community in incredible ways, more than you’ll ever know.”

Medical personnel was originally requested by Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who pushed for federal help and relief from the COVID-19 pandemic in Rochester.

On January 21, Schumer traveled to Strong Memorial Hospital to call for the federal government to send resources that can help on the COVID-19 frontlines.

“Rochester has great health care, but unfortunately the workers are exhausted and overworked,” Sen. Schumer said. “If they have COVID, they can’t do the job. They want to work, but the can’t. You have this pincer that is hurting us, and it’s putting great institutions under tremendous strain. Currently, Strong is experience a historic level of admissions.”

The current team stationed at Strong Memorial Hospital was requested by the senator, claiming “it’s time to bring in the troops.”

According to Strong Memorial Hospital officials, the team will be led by Lt. Col. Delgado.

“We, along with the expertise of the staff at Strong Memorial Hospital, will help tackle the continued need for access to medical care in the local community by increasing hospital capacity,” Lt. Delgado said.”

Officials say the duration of the military members will be determined by situational reasons.

“Our team of highly qualified military medical professionals will remain committed to the mission as long as needed,” Lt. Delgado said.

Lt. Delgado said he will be using his training and prior experience to treat patients on top of acting as the leading officer of the two teams.

“I’m currently seeing patients in the critical unit, and are ready to use my expertise wherever it’s needed,” Lt. Delgado said. “I am also here to ensure this mission is a success, but everyone here is working alongside the staff.”

Parrinello stressed that while the team’s deployment will be helpful in a number of practices, treating capacity issues caused by the pandemic is part of the plan.

“Our census continues to still be really high, even though our COVID-19 cases have gone down,” Parrinello said. “People that had their surgeries delayed are now trying to get them done, so we are finding this backlog in patient need is creating problems. We are licensed for 866 beds, but we frequently have over 900 patients so this medical military team is enormously helpful in helping us continue to keep our beds open so we can take care of patients.”

As nursing homes felt the effect of the pandemic, hospital systems took over much of that care in their facilities.

“This team has been very helpful in working in that unit, where we have cohorted a number of patients that are medically not acute anymore but still have to receive care in the hospital,” Parrinello said.

The men and women who make up the aforementioned medical teams are different to the supporting staff sent to Strong Memorial Hospital earlier in December. Those personnel were deployed by Gov. Kathy Hochul to assist in nurse aide were medical professionals who operated at Northwell Health.

While the omicron variant has slowed in its path to both infection and hospitalization across the New York State and locally, the pandemic response is still a vital part of Strong Memorial’s daily efforts.

“Many of us are tired of COVID. Many individuals are hospitalized, others are suffering from long-term COVID, lets not forget who these people are, many are the people closest around us. Lets move into the next stage with respect and civility,” Dr. Mendoza said during the most recent COVID-19 update.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Monday, February 14, 2022 Capital Region 31.46 30.76 30.31 Central New York 44.97 43.86 39.68 Finger Lakes 25.46 24.07 23.05 Long Island 19.98 19.08 18.34 Mid-Hudson 21.83 21.12 19.66 Mohawk Valley 38.83 37.50 34.47 New York City 21.24 20.04 18.46 North Country 52.82 52.07 48.96 Southern Tier 40.37 39.88 38.68 Western New York 25.73 24.43 23.85 Statewide 24.95 23.89 22.45

