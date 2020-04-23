URMC emergency team shares experiences after returning from COVID-19 frontlines in NYC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second and final group of Emergency Medicine from UR Medicine’s Strong Memorial Hospital returned Sunday from helping care for those facing the pandemic in New York City.

The 14 physicians, physicians assistants and registered nurses supported Northwell Health Medical staff at multiple locations.

“We just sort of jumped right in and started helping the nurses. They’ve been overwhelmed for a couple weeks,” Nurse Manager in Emergency Medicine at SMH Rebecca Stott said. “We were able to relieve them and just sort of be there to help out emotionally and giving them some time to step away if they really needed it.”

Stott said she was a little nervous at first, but felt supported by her family the staff at URMC and, the staff in NYC who provided them with enough Personal Protective Equipment to feel safe.

“They really humanized each patients there so I was really impressed.” Stott said most of the patients she took care of were on ventilators, and she wasn’t able to talk with them or get to know them. “So one of the things the doctors did was take the iPad and talked with the family and said tell me something about this person, I’m not just taking care of a body I’m taking care of a person.”

Dr. Michael Kamali, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at URMC was part of the leadership team who oversaw and organized the trips downstate. “When things were unfolding in the New York City area, here in Rochester we were fortunately relatively calm and a lot of our staff came forward and said how can we help? So I approached the URMC leadership and said we have teams to deploy who want to help.”

Earlier this month, the first round of medical workers returned from the trip. “It was very heartwarming having support, it was a real blessing we were very supported by our hospital to go down there and being able to help my fellow nurses and providers and the difference that we made was incredible and being able to help them was incredible,” Director of Nursing Dr. Wendy Allen-Thompson said.