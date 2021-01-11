1st COVID-19 vaccines for Phase 1b to begin locally Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Rochester Regional Health held holding a press conference on Monday to provide details on its plan to vaccinate its patients that fall under phase 1b in the vaccination prioritization plan.

Beginning Monday, vaccination eligibility was expanded to phase 1b in New York state, which includes residents 75-years-and-older, educators, firefighters, and police.

“At Rochester Regional Health we’e developed a process that we will be reaching out to our patients who are 75 years or older that have a primary care physician that is employed by RRH or part of our group of proider network,” Chief Physician Enterprise Officer Dr. Bridgette Wieflingsaid.

“We’re also including behavior health patients too. But we’ve created a process where we are generating a randomized list because there isn’t enough vaccine to vaccinate eery patients on day 1.”

Wiefling said doctors are beginning to call patients on Monday and beginning to schedule vaccinations appointments on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo said they have 30,000 patients that would call under the phase 1b category and will be making calls based on the supply they receive to fill up each clinic on a day by day basis.

“We’re expecting a couple thousand calls to go out this week and hopefully as many appointments but we’re not certain. It depends on how many people are willing to accept that appointment and move forward,” Mayo said.

“We do need to report to the New York State Department of Health how we are doing with vaccines, we do that daily. Out of the 18,000 doses we’ve administers there’s been only 20 with expiration issues or that have had to be discarded so we’re doing very well in that regard.”

Wiefling said the chosen vaccination clinic sites are close to a hospitals. “We want to be prepared incase there is some sort of reaction to the vaccine, so they are close.”

In an effort to make sure the clinics are accessible, the doctors said many of the clinics also fall along the RTS bus routes.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.