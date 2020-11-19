Rochester Mayor Warren announces new COVID-19 protocol for City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced new protocols regarding City Hall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, city offices will continue to open at 9 a.m. but close at 2 p.m. for deep cleaning. Staffing in city facilities are to be reduced to 25% to make social distancing more feasible. The mayor said staff not at City Hall will continue to work remotely. She also said self service drop-off boxes will continue to be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who needs to submit payments or permit applications.

Visitors at City Hall will be required to wear masks and have their temperature taken at the door. Entry and exit is limited to the Link Entrance on Fitzhugh Street so visitors can be screened.

“We know additional measures may be implemented by the governor, but we want to be proactive as this holiday season approaches,” Mayor Warren said.

The mayor said she would be skipping her traditional Thanksgiving gathering with her family, and she urged Rochester residents to do the same in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“I don’t want the community to forget that each hospitalization or death is someone’s family member,” Mayor Warren said. “Sometimes we see it on television and think it can’t happen to us, or we let our guard down. We need to keep up with the precautions; social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands.”

The City’s REAL Rapid Response team is working on a questionnaire to help residents make their own personalized COVID plans. Example questions sent out Thursday include:

If I contract the virus, where will I quarantine in my house if I live with other people?

Which bathroom will I use? Do I have disposable gloves and disinfectant to clean the things I touch if I only have one bathroom?

How will my bills get paid in the meantime?

Who will watch my children for me if I’m too sick to get out of bed? Make those arrangements now.

How will I receive meals?

Does my family or someone close to me know where my insurance cards are?

Do my family members have my doctor’s name and number?

If you live by yourself, who’s your emergency contact?

A team led by the city’s chief equity officer, Dr. Cephas Archie, is developing a more detailed questionnaire. Mayor Warren says more details will be announced “very soon.”

