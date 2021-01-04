Rochester hospital officials express optimism on capacity, concern over post-holiday spike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester hospital officials expressed optimism regarding maintaining local hospital capacity as COVID-19 surges, but doctors say the community needs to “step up” to help flatten the curve, especially with an anticipated post-holiday spike in the coming weeks.

University of Rochester Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos joined Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo to update the the community on steps the local health systems are taking to maintain hospital capacity as they care for increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.

“I am very hopeful that once we get past this double holiday jump in cases that we will as a community flatten the curve … and the vaccine will help with that, and we’ll see improvement after January to the COVID pandemic,” Dr. Apostolakos said.

According to the latest data from the Monroe County Department of Public Health Sunday, the region has 31% available hospital capacity, and 27% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

“Yesterday the health department reported that nearly 2,700 Monroe County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 31,” said Dr. Apostolakos. “Our health systems are working hard to care for increasing number of COVID patients who need hospital care, while continuing to treat non-COVID patients and perform elective surgeries. Today the six UR medical hospitals are caring for 479 COVID patients across our hospital system, more than two-thirds of the ICU patients are at Strong Memorial Hospital, which is caring for 256 COVID patients overall. Unfortunately we expect the surge to continue over the next two or three weeks, at best.”

“Our ICUs are also very full and we are meeting the needs of critical care patients, but the community should be aware that COVID-19 is still a very serious illness and many people continue to develop the illness and succumb to the virus,” Dr. Mayo said.

Doctors say they believe the local hospital systems will be able to handle capacity maintenance and avoid going into a red zone shutdown.

“At this time I believe we will continue to be able to keep beds at a level that will not require us to go into the red zone,” said Dr. Apostolakos. “In order to do so though we have to cut back on some of the activities were doing outside of the hospital, most notably the ambulatory facility. This allows us to bring in more staff.”

On Sunday, URMC officials announced the temporary closure of Sawgrass Surgical Center due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“Our ability to reopen Sawgrass will depend on the decisions we make as a community,” Dr. Apostolakos said. “Collectively we were able to flatten the curve and we know how to do it again.”

Doctors say they want the community to feel safe to come seek medical attention at local hospitals if they need it,

“We want to be able to care for non-COVID illness and part of the reason we made this difficult decision to close Sawgrass temporarily was so we can provide that care,” said Dr. Apostolakos. “I don’t want patients to be afraid, we can safely care for those with acute surgeries. I want to urge the community not to be afraid to come to the hospital.”

Doctors say the vaccination process continues throughout the health care systems, adding that some employees will receive their second dose this week.

“UR Medicine has continued vaccinating employees throughout the holiday season,” said Dr. Apostolakos. “By the end of today more than 14,000 employees across the health care system will receive the first dose. Some employees will receive second dose tomorrow. This will impact COVID positive patients from nursing homes and assisted living facilities who no longer require hospital care, but need a negative test result.”

“Over the holiday weekend we vaccinated over a thousand individuals and found them joyfully spending part of their New Years holiday receiving this therapy,” Dr. Mayo said.

Dr. Mayo said Rochester Regional Health received approval from New York state regarding nursing homes.

“Hill Haven nursing home in Rochester Regional Health was able able to achieve this department of health approval and began accepting COVID positive patients as of last week,” Dr. Mayo said. “Over the weekend, approximately 35 patients were transported to Hill Haven for post-hospital COVID care.”

Even after more than nine months of the virus ravaging society, doctors agree the simple everyday measures will help limit the spread.

“It seems unusual to still think about how complicated this pandemic is, and how simple the mitigating strategies are: We cannot overstate the importance of daily hygiene social distancing and wearing masks,” Dr. Mayo said.

“I’m very hopeful that our community can do it again,” Dr. Apostolakos said. “We’re done with the holiday season, we’re still going to see a spike, but we believe if we can go back to what we did back in March and really mask, stay socially distant, and only interact with our immediate households, we can flatten the curve, give our healthcare workers a break and go back to living once we get the vaccine the way we’re accustomed to.”

