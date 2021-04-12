WATCH LIVE: Rochester doctor discusses COVID variants found in local samples

Editor’s note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local infectious disease expert, Dr. Emil Lesho of Rochester Regional Health, is scheduled to hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the latest samples of COVID-19 variants found in Rochester.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza warned about another local COVID-19 surge in the community, with increasing metrics of daily new cases and average positivity rates. Dr. Mendoza said this surge was evidence of more transmissible virus strains present in Monroe County.

“We are entering another surge of the pandemic here in Monroe County, and we are reporting 302 new cases today,” Dr. Mendoza said last Thursday. “What’s especially concerning about this is it’s occurring in warmer weather. People are gathering outdoors and more people are vaccinated. All of this taken together leaves me to conclude the impact of the variants are upon us.”

