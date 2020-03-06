Rep. Morelle discusses COVID-19 coronavirus funding package while in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) was in Rochester Friday to discuss the $8.3 billion funding package passed by the House of Representatives this week to address the COVID-19 coronavirus public health crisis.

The Congressman spoke publicly from the Keating Federal Building in downtown Rochester.

Morelle says the passage of the funding package was approved with bipartisan support.

Morelle says there is also low-interest loans available for small business impacted by the spread of the virus.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there are now 33 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state — up 11 from Thursday’s count of 22.

“The more you test, the more positives you find,” Cuomo said. “The number has to go up because we’re testing people. We have to find people. We have to contain it.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.