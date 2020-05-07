WATCH LIVE: Reopen Rochester update from Bob Duffy

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed from this page at 3 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy will be giving an update on reopening the area.

As special advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, he will answer questions on his role and progress on the reopening plans for the Rochester and Finger Lakes area.

Currently under the NY Pause order, the state may begin phase one of opening on May 15, which includes opening up businesses related to construction and manufacturing businesses.

