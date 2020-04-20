WATCH LIVE: Monroe County gives update on Seneca Park Zoo operations amid pandemic

Breaking News
Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Editor’s note: A press conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Officials will give an update regarding the Seneca Park Zoo and its animals on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Seneca Park Zoo Interim Director David Hamilton and Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez will provide information on the animals and ways the public can stay involved while the zoo is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday morning, 71 Monroe County residents have died from the virus. There have now been 1,016 positive cases in the county, 97 are hospitalized and 30 patients are in the intensive care unit.

