Monroe County legislator concerned if SUNY Brockport is quarantine site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislators Mike Zale (R-Sweden, Odgen, Greece) held a press conference Friday about the possibility of SUNY Brockport hosting quarantined students.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo recalled SUNY and CUNY students who are in five countries affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

SUNY Brockport has been selected as a possible hosting site for these students upon their return to the region.

I’m outside Gordon Hall at SUNY Brockport where mattresses are being moved in. Working to get more information @News_8 pic.twitter.com/HvgwcGd518 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) March 6, 2020

In a joint statement, Zale and Monroe County Lesiglator Jackie Smith (R-Sweden, Clarkson, Hamlin) called the situation “troubling.” The full statement:

“It is troubling that residents and local leaders have been kept in the dark about the State’s plan to house study-abroad students returning from coronavirus-inflicted areas at SUNY Brockport. Governor Cuomo has been in front of the cameras daily, yet has refused to confirm widespread rumors that these students will be arriving to SUNY Brockport as early as this weekend. The State’s supposed strategy to avoid panic by withholding information is having the adverse effect.

“While we agree that returning these students is the right course of action, there are still more questions than answers as to how this will be done safely. There are reports that the proposed dormitory in which the students may be housed is not furnished or habitable. Additionally, there has been a lack of communication with area first-responders during the initial planning.

“We have heard from numerous residents with genuine concerns about how this will affect the Brockport community. We share in their concerns, as we have not been apprised of the State’s plans. Residents and local leaders deserve answers to their questions and should have assurances that public safety is at the forefront in making this decision. Governor Cuomo and State leaders should be having these conversations in public rather than in secrecy.”

In response to the proposal for the school to host the quarantined students, the legislators will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Friday from the Monroe County Office Building in downtown Rochester.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.