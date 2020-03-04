WATCH LIVE: Monroe County Health Commissioner gives update on COVID-19 coronavirus

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed at this page at 6 p.m. EST.

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza is holding a press conference Wednesday to answer questions about recent developments regarding COVID-19 coronavirus.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there is now 11 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state.

At this time, there are no local cases of the coronavirus. The confirmed cases are:

1 — NYC woman

2 — New Rochelle attorney

3 — Wife of New Rochelle attorney

4 — Son of New Rochelle attorney

5 — Daughter of New Rochelle attorney

6 — Neighbor who drove New Rochelle attorney to hospital

7 — Friend of New Rochelle attorney

8-11 — wife, two sons and 1 daughter of friend of New Rochelle man

Of the 11 confirmed cases, one is being treated at a hospital and the others are under voluntary quarantines inside their homes.

Also Wednesday, Dr. Thomas Putnam, Superintendent for Penfield Central School District and the President of the Monroe County Superintendents Association held a press conference to discuss the steps local schools are taking to ensure safety should a local outbreak occur.

Additionally, Cuomo is recalling SUNY and CUNY students studying abroad in five affected countries.

SUNY and CUNY students in China, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Iran, are to be returned on a charter plane, will land at New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and will be quarantined as a precaution for 14 days in dorm rooms, the governor said Wednesday.

Cuomo says there are about 300 students and faculty in those five countries. SUNY Geneseo officials say they have 10 students currently abroad in Italy and Japan.

Additionally, campus-sponsored travel outside the U.S. to impacted countries for both SUNY and CUNY is canceled for the spring semester.

