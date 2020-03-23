2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 81 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 81 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At this time there 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Monday afternoon.

Of the 81 confirmed cases, 12 people have required hospital treatment and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There are two COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County at this time, the second of which was announced Monday morning. Details are limited about the latest fatality, but Dr. Mendoza did say the patient was in ICU treatment. At this time there are 395 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

To date, the Monroe County Department of health has received 1,371 tests — of which 81 have tested positive and 1,290 negative.

With this latest update, Monroe County’s 81 confirmed cases, according to the latest CDC data, is more than 14 states — West Virginia, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Kansas, Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Delaware, Alaska and Hawaii.

The first local death was reported by officials last week.

MORE | Family of 1st COVID-19 patient to die locally: ‘It’s not a joke’

At the state level, there are 5,707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 20,875, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning.

Of the 20,875 cases, 2,635 patients have been hospitalized — about 13%. Of those patients, 621 are being treated in an ICU — about 24%

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 20,975. New Jersey is No. 2 with 1,914, California is No. 3 with 1,849, and Washington state is No. 4 with 1,844.

Beyond our local region, a Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries from around the world:

Tracking Coronavirus

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss