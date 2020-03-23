2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 81 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At this time there 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Monday afternoon.

Of the 81 confirmed cases, 12 people have required hospital treatment and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There are two COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County at this time, the second of which was announced Monday morning. Details are limited about the latest fatality, but Dr. Mendoza did say the patient was in ICU treatment. At this time there are 395 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

To date, the Monroe County Department of health has received 1,371 tests — of which 81 have tested positive and 1,290 negative.

With this latest update, Monroe County’s 81 confirmed cases, according to the latest CDC data, is more than 14 states — West Virginia, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Kansas, Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Delaware, Alaska and Hawaii.

The first local death was reported by officials last week.

At the state level, there are 5,707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 20,875, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning.

Of the 20,875 cases, 2,635 patients have been hospitalized — about 13%. Of those patients, 621 are being treated in an ICU — about 24%

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 20,975. New Jersey is No. 2 with 1,914, California is No. 3 with 1,849, and Washington state is No. 4 with 1,844.

Beyond our local region, a Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries from around the world:

Tracking Coronavirus

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.