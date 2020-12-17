Mendoza, local superintendents review COVID-19 testing, tracing guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and local school superintendents will be reviewing guidelines on testing, tracing and safety recommendations in schools.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said in his COVID-19 briefings that schools have become safer than the communities around them. Mendoza has said when the health officials begin contact tracing, they aren’t finding it within the schools.

“Although we’ve seen the numbers go up in our community, the amount of spread that we’re seeing in our schools has remained exceedingly low,” the health commissioner said.

Mendoza was joined by, Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES District Superintendent Jo Anne Antonacci, Greece Central School District Superintendent Kathleen Graupman, and East Irondequoit Central School District Superintendent Mary Grow.

“When we first turned yellow zone and had to do all that testing,” Graupman said. “That was overwhelming for us.

.@DrMikeMendoza says most spread in sports didn’t happen on the field, but rather after games and practices at social gatherings @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 17, 2020

That was a lot of work to set up but it ended up going very smoothly with the support of the Department of Health so the idea of getting test easily thinking through process, that was great. Now we are into having some schools in the orange zone, and that is a piece of cake. I don’t want to diminish the hard work that’s going into our schools but overall because of the work that was set up in yellow and because of the partnership, we got a nice process set up.”

Grow said East Irondequoit had tested more than 1,500 students since the beginning of November and have only had two positive cases in the district.

Both superintendents credited the school nurses.

“When all this is over I hope this strengthened the relationship with our schools,” Mendoza said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.