Confirmed cases of UK COVID-19 strain, California strain found in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 variant strains have been found in Monroe County, but health officials say it is not a cause for concern at this time.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza was joined by University of Rochester Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo Tuesday for the update.

Dr. Mendoza said two confirmed cases of the UK strain were found from patients at URMC in February. Those two cases were discovered in a sample of 489 people, and the samples were tested at the Wadsworth Lab near Albany.

Dr. Mendoza said a “handful” of California variant strains were also discovered in Monroe County. The health officials say much is unknown about the California strain at this time, but added that there is no reason to be concerned.

“Despite the confirmed presence of these variants, we are not seeing a corresponding surge in cases in our area,” Dr. Mendoza said. “So what does this change? For the average Monroe County resident … nothing. It simply underscores everything we have been saying and doing.”

“We’re not seeing a spike in cases, we’re not seeing a spike in hospitalizations or icu admissions,” said Dr. Apostolakos.

Dr. Mendoza has said in past briefings that the presence of variants is not surprising — after four variants were discovered from patients at RRH, and a case of the UK strain was found in neighboring Ontario County.

“It’s no surprise, we just have to take our precautions,” Dr. Mendoza said when the area learned in February of a confirmed UK COVID-19 strain in Ontario County.

At that time, Mendoza said the best way to counteract the variant strains is to use the same everyday precautions that have become commonplace over the past year: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, and wash your hands.

Also, health officials say getting vaccinated is the best thing residents can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Today the opportunity exists for everyone 50 years and older to be vaccinated,” Dr. Mendoza said. “If you have been waiting to get your vaccine, wait no more, if it is available to you. We are seeing more and more vaccine coming our way and the supply is coming closer to meeting demand.”

Dr. Mendoza said the presence of variant strains in the community are not expected to have an impact on the ongoing efforts of reopening schools to more in-person instruction, following the release of new CDC guidelines last week.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing, I think we can worry less about the variants,” Dr. Apostolakos said.

