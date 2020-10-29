WATCH LIVE: Dr. Mendoza, Bello host briefing on COVID-19 in Monroe County

Editor’s note: The briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza are providing their weekly COVID-19 briefing in Monroe County on Thursday afternoon.

In the latest update on Wednesday, the county reported 66 new cases in the area — bringing the to date total to 6.879 cases.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bello and Mendoza came to News 8 for a coronavirus townhall to answer questions from the public on our status as a community.

Two weeks ago they announced that Monroe County had the lowest virus positivity rate in the country, among communities with more than 500,000 people, but last week they agreed, the numbers are going up.

