WATCH LIVE: Mayor Warren, Chief Singletary stress social distancing over Memorial Day weekend

A press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary are holding a press conference on Wednesday to stress the importance of social distancing over the holiday weekend.

In a release, officials said Singletary will outline the steps the RPD will be taking to educate residents about protecting themselves and other.

Officials expressed concern that the gorgeous stretch of weather leading up to the holiday weekend, as the next few days in the forecast are some of the finest of the year thus far, could entice more people to get out.

Currently, there are now 178 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County To date, officials report 2,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 96 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,363 cases, 146 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up by 10 from Monday.

