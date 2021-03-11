WATCH LIVE: Local officials commemorate anniversary of 1st local coronavirus case

Editor’s note: The event scheduled for 2 p.m. will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza gathered Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

They were joined by University of Rochester Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakas, Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo, and more local officials for a ceremony at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Thursday — the one year anniversary.

“Today’s briefing is a little different than our typical community update, because we have come together to recognize and commemorate the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case here in our community,” Bello said. “It’s hard to believe a year has passed since we received confirmation of our first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 here in Monroe County. At the time we knew things were going to change, we knew things were going to be a little different, we just didn’t know exactly when and exactly how.

“Just two days after our first case we had our second, and with that came the difficult decision to close our schools for the foreseeable future, and things really did change day-by-day, sometimes hour-by-hour,” Bello said. “The unknown was ever present. When will be able to see our families again? When will our kids go back to school? When could we return to work? So many questions and early on, too few answers.”

The county executive commended the community for coming together in such trying times.

“What stands out above all else over the course of the year was the way every aspect of our community banded together during difficult times,” Bello said. “Our government partners from across the county came together we shared information, we talked to each other every day, from across party lines, across the community. In a very beautiful way, everyday people across our community stepped up to lend a helping hand in any way they could. Our community found new ways to come together despite the physical distance required.”

To commemorate the past year and all its difficulties, News 8 WROC is hosting a special town hall event Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Local leaders joining the program to discuss the past calendar year will include Bello, Dr. Mendoza, Dr. Ann Falsey of University of Rochester Medical Center, Rev. Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministry, and more community members.

Also to mark the anniversary, Bello and Warren have declared March 11th as COVID-19 Commemoration Day.

As part of this initiative, Bello and Warren ask all residents to shine a light at 8 p.m. in memory of the lives lost to COVID-19 and as a “thanks to all the health care and essential workers who have contributed to keeping our community safe during this difficult time.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.