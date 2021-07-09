WATCH LIVE: Local infectious disease expert answers questions on the Delta variant

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 1 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S.

To answer delta variant questions, Rochester Regional Health infectious disease expert Dr. Ed Walsh is scheduled to host a briefing at 1 p.m. Friday. You can watch the briefing in the video player above.

The variant was first identified in India in December of 2020. It was detected in the U.S. in March.

The CDC reports the delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of coronavirus cases in America.

In some states where the vaccination rates are lower, the delta strain accounts for more than 80% of new infections, such as in Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, the CDC reports.

Health experts say the good news is that the vaccines being used in the U.S. are highly effective against the virus.

These vaccines are highly effective against severe disease and death. That is what they are intended for, and that is what they need to be used for,” said Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine. “Although there is much we can be happy about with the vaccination rates, we still have many zip codes in Monroe County that have some of the lowest rates of vaccinations in the state. As the mask mandates fall, it will be possible for those who were not vaccinated, and children under the age of 12, to continue to spread COVID. We need to work together to get everyone vaccinated.

