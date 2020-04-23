Livingston County gives update on COVID-19 in the area

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle held a virtual press conference on Thursday to provide updates on coronavirus information regarding testing, tracking the cases, resources to help and more.

“I think you’ll see a gradual expansion of who is going to get tested,” Coyle said.

Currently, there have been 635 people tested for coronavirus in Livingston County. 54 of those have tested positive. Many people are also currently in recovery. “Basically you want more than seven days of no symptoms and no fever for three days without the use of fever reducing medication.”

Coyle said they will continue to ramp up testing efforts to get anybody tested who wants one so they can isolate and contain the virus.

There are currently, three nursing homes in Livingston County. According to the county website, there have been eight confirmed cases of coronavirus at Avon Nursing Home and two deaths. “The facility has had contact with the state Department of Health as late as yesterday and they will be testing the residents.”

As of Thursday, Conesus Lake Nursing Home and Livingston County CNR are listed as having no deaths or cases.

When it comes to tracking the virus, Coyle encourages Livingston County residents to use the county map posted in the county website.

In terms of the NY PAUSE order that shut down all nonessential businesses, Coyle said he would expect the economy to gradually open back up, just as it gradually closed.

“We do struggle and it is a challenge with respect to the guidance and the directions that come out of Albany, the enforcement, the clarity, the definition, help or assistance, we are caught in the middle,” Coyle said, mentioning the fluidity of the situation and how quickly things change.

“We have done a great job as a community, as Livingston County residents, especially by doing our part on following the directions to flatten the curve.”