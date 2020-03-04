How Monroe County schools are preparing amid COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Editor’s note: We had signal connectivity issues during the press conference so the video has delays in it. We will update this page with a full report and video later today.

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday morning.

While there are no confirmed cases locally at this time, local officials are taking extra precaution when it comes to preparedness.

Dr. Thomas Putnam, Superintendent for Penfield Central School District and the President of the Monroe County Superintendents Association is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the steps local schools are taking to ensure safety should a local outbreak occur.

The Penfield school district superintendent is about to take questions from the media about their preparations for a possible coronavirus outbreak @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mmVV7klJH8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) March 4, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, the governor confirmed that six people have now tested positive for coronavirus in New York.

On Sunday Gov. Cuomo confirmed a woman in her late thirties who contracted the virus after traveling to Iran.

MORE | NY implementing cleaning protocols after positive coronavirus result

On Tuesday, Cuomo confirmed the second case — a man from Westchester County who had an underlying respiratory illness, but no known travel history. On Wednesday, the governor said that the man’s wife, 20-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter, and a neighbor that had driven the man to the hospital have all tested positive for the virus. Right now, only the man has been hospitalized.

Additionally, Cuomo is recalling SUNY and CUNY students studying abroad in five affected countries.

SUNY and CUNY students in China, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Iran, are to be returned on a charter plane, will land at New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and will be quarantined as a precaution for 14 days in dorm rooms, the governor said Wednesday.

Cuomo says there are about 300 students and faculty in those five countries. SUNY Geneseo officials say they have 10 students currently abroad in Italy and Japan.

Additionally, campus-sponsored travel outside the U.S. to impacted countries for both SUNY and CUNY is canceled for the spring semester.

