Gov. Cuomo: 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in New York state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there is now 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state. The governor gave that update at a press conference in Albany Thursday afternoon.

That means the number of confirmed cases in New York state have doubled in less than 24 hours.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in upstate New York.

One person locally was tested at Rochester General Hospital, and the results of that test are expected within the next 24 hours.

Eight of those new cases are connected to an attorney from Westchester County who was affected. There are also two people in New York City and one person from Long Island who are all hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Governor says the state is continuing to test for the virus, saying, “The more you test, the higher number you will have.”

Cuomo also encouraged hand washing, saying, “More you can do to contain and limit the spread, the better.”

Cuomo said the more “people you test, the more positive tests you will have, but people shouldn’t be worried, as most people will have mild or no symptoms.”

The governor says health officials are testing 100-200 samples per day.

