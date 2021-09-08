WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: Governor’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a COVID-19 briefing at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

The governor said Tuesday that New York was going in the “wrong direction” when it came to certain COVID-19 metrics, like statewide hospitalizations.

Tuesday’s statewide COVID-19 data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 83,316

– 83,316 Total Positive – 3,322

– 3,322 Percent Positive – 3.99%

– 3.99% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%

– 3.27% Patient Hospitalization – 2,356 (+22)

– 2,356 (+22) Patients Newly Admitted – 271

– 271 Patients in ICU – 507 (-12)

– 507 (-12) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 261 (-2)

– 261 (-2) Total Discharges – 194,682 (+207)

– 194,682 (+207) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35

– 35 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,787

– 43,787 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,768

– 55,768 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,034,920

– 24,034,920 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,716

– 24,716 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 369,226

– 369,226 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%

– 78.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.7%

– 70.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%

– 80.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

– 72.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.0%

– 66.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.4%

– 59.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%

– 68.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sunday, September 5, 2021 Monday, September 6, 2021 Capital Region 4.72% 4.62% 4.62% Central New York 4.70% 4.65% 4.76% Finger Lakes 4.41% 4.46% 4.46% Long Island 4.31% 4.26% 4.26% Mid-Hudson 3.60% 3.60% 3.62% Mohawk Valley 4.72% 4.67% 4.78% New York City 2.41% 2.37% 2.33% North Country 5.11% 5.34% 5.45% Southern Tier 3.29% 3.25% 3.24% Western New York 4.23% 4.23% 4.31% Statewide 3.31% 3.28% 3.27%

