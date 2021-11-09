Gov. Hochul: Full SUNY/CUNY scholarship is new vaccine incentive for 5 to 11-year-olds

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The governor announced the expansion of the state’s SUNY/CUNY full scholarship vaccine incentive for kids 5-11 years old. Kids in that age group who received the COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a pool where 50 winners will later be selected.

This new incentive program — dubbed “Vaccinate. Educate. Graduate.” — builds on the state’s earlier “Get a Shot to Make Your Future” campaign for 12-18 year olds who got vaccinated.

Starting today, 5-11 year olds who get vaccinated can enter to win a full-ride scholarship to any New York public university or college!



Visit https://t.co/zxRqxDfXIq or call 1-833-697-4829 to enter.

On Monday the governor reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in New York, adding that 58,145 vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours prior statewide.

“I’m proud of New Yorkers for all of the progress we’ve made in fighting this pandemic,” Gov. Hochul said. “Each day we get closer to beating COVID-19, but we cannot get complacent. This vaccine is our best weapon, and now children can begin getting vaccinated as well. We must all be an ambassador of this vaccine and tell our loved ones to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Monday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 111,451

– 111,451 Total Positive – 3,480

– 3,480 Percent Positive – 3.12%

– 3.12% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.59%

– 2.59% Patient Hospitalization – 1,794 (-11)

– 1,794 (-11) Patients Newly Admitted – 221

– 221 Patients in ICU – 376 (-16)

– 376 (-16) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 219 (-10)

– 219 (-10) Total Discharges – 210,060 (+183)

– 210,060 (+183) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30

– 30 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,821 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 45,821 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,306 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 58,306 Total vaccine doses administered – 27,801,093

– 27,801,093 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,145

– 58,145 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 547,664

– 547,664 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.8%

– 84.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.1%

– 77.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.4%

– 88.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.3%

– 79.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%

– 71.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.3%

– 65.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.0%

– 75.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.2%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, November 5, 2021 Saturday, November 6, 2021 Sunday, November 7, 2021 Capital Region 4.09% 4.32% 4.49% Central New York 4.67% 4.61% 4.60% Finger Lakes 6.26% 6.48% 6.56% Long Island 2.40% 2.45% 2.45% Mid-Hudson 1.84% 1.85% 1.94% Mohawk Valley 4.84% 5.11% 5.19% New York City 1.09% 1.11% 1.13% North Country 5.60% 5.58% 5.65% Southern Tier 3.31% 3.42% 3.42% Western New York 6.14% 6.29% 6.41% Statewide 2.46% 2.53% 2.59%

