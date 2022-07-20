Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:00 a.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The governor announced an extension of “emergency powers” Tuesday, allowing her administration to call for changes to the state’s COVID-19 response without legislative approval.

Locally, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said he anticipates more people might get reinfected even if they were sick with COVID in the spring.

The main culprit for risk of re-infection in the county strands from the boost in COVID subvariants BA-4 and BA-5. Although not thought of as severe, they may be more contagious.

The Centers for Disease Control COVID tracker shows nine downstate counties with high COVID transmission levels. The majority of the state has low-to-medium levels.

Globally, the rise of coronavirus cases has been consistent during the previous five weeks. According to the World Health Organization, there was a 6% increase in infections last week.

“The virus is running freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “New waves of the virus demonstrate again that COVID-19 is nowhere near over.”

Cases of COVID-19 reported to WHO surged 30% in the last three weeks, driven largely by the hugely infectious omicron relatives, BA.4 and BA.5.

