WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul hosts COVID-19 briefing in Rochester

Editor’s note: Governor’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 10:45 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Rochester Monday morning to host a COVID-19 briefing at SUNY Brockport’s Rochester Educational Opportunity Center (REOC) facility in downtown.

“We are not in a good place,” Gov. Hochul said. “I’ll be honest with you. This is the winter surge we were expecting. There’s a lot of human interactions, and what happens they they interact? They spread the virus.”

New York’s omicron surge continues as the state is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rates since the pandemic began:

“51,000 positive cases and those numbers are going to be much higher tomorrow,” Gov. Hochul said. “These numbers are rather shocking when you think about where we are.”

Although new case rates are at their highest levels to date, the governor said early evidence suggests that omicron doesn’t cause as severe of illness as previous variants.

“People are testing positive at a higher rate, but the severity of this variant is much less,” Gov. Hochul said. “I am grateful that a month later, we can say with certainty, that the cases are presenting themselves to not be that severe as far as health goes.”

While early indications suggest omicron may cause less severe illness, the overall volume of new cases could still lead to more COVID hospitalizations statewide and the governor said she it committed to getting more information from New York health care systems and making that information public going forward.

“Beginning tomorrow, we will be asking hospitals to breakout data,” Gov. Hochul said. “How many are hospitalized because of symptoms and how many are getting tested positive while they are in there? I want to be as honest with New Yorkers as possible.”

In line with the state winter surge plan, the governor said two of her priorities are to keep schools open and increase vaccination:

“We know what to do; people who are sick please stay at home,” Gov. Hochul said. “One of the things I’m excited about is keeping kids in school. Our goal is masks, tests, and increase vaccination.

“One year ago, vaccinations were scare,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccines now are plentiful. There is no place where someone can’t get a vaccine. We are looking at a critical moment right no, but we still have to ask more questions.”

On Sunday, the governor urged all New Yorkers to take proper precautions as they return to work and school after the holiday break.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks and tests. Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”

On Friday, the governor announced a new state-run testing site in Rochester, one of nearly 20 new state-run testing sites to open recently throughout New York.

YMCA Carlson MetroCenter

444 E Main Street

Rochester, NY 14604

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments can now be made online.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.