Gov. Cuomo: ‘New York, compared to rest of US, vindicates what we’re doing’

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — During his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 232 New Yorkers had died in the past 24 hours from COVID-19 as the statewide death toll from the virus closes in on 20,000.

“232 people were lost yesterday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s 232 families that are suffering today.”

The governor says the virus’ spread is on the descent in terms of hospitalization rates, and intubations, but he expressed concern about the amount of new hospitalizations, which included some 600 new cases of people being hospitalized Tuesday.

“Our total hospitalization rate is down again,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You see this curve, we talked about it on the way up, which was a painful journey. We talked about it on the ‘apex’ and now we’re seeing it gradually decline. We would like to see a deeper, faster decline, but this is where we are.”

The governor addressed the widespread desire for the state to reopen, but says reiterated that it needs to happen regionally, and needs to happen on a fact-based process.

“It’s not a question of do we reopen, it’s a question of how we reopen, that’s really the question that we have to grapple with,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s not about emotion, it’s not about political position on reopening. This virus kills Democrats and Republicans, there’s no politics to this. Deal with facts and deal with data and let that instruct you.”

On data that instructs, the governor says New York’s trajectory is in a better position than the rest of the nation, which is seeing growth in hospitalization rates and increases in cases.

“You look at what’s happening in New York, yes our line is going down our number of cases is going down, we have turned the corner and we are out of the decline,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You take New York out of the national numbers, the numbers for the rest of the nation are going up. To me that vindicates what were doing in New York, which says follow the science, follow the data.”

Despite positive signs in the state’s fight against the virus, the governor says we can still do better to minimize the spread.

“What we’ve done over the past few days is we asked hospitals to look at just those new cases who are coming in,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Yes 600 new cases, where are those people coming from and what can we learn from those people to further target and refine our strategy.”

The governor used times of crisis like 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy as examples of turning tragedy into a time of learning, echoing that this pandemic is an opportunity to improve certain aspects of society going forward.

“History does show that people are ready for change at certain moments and I believe this is one of those moments,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s not just about reopening it’s about rebuilding, re-imagining and moving the state forward at this moment.”

On Nurse Appreciation Day, the governor applauded JetBlue for donating 100,000 round trip flights to medical personnel, including 10,000 pairs for New Yorkers.

“New York, and the nation, just loves all our health care workers, but our nurses especially have done a phenomenal job and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Nobody knows better than New Yorkers how our nurses really stepped up with our health care professionals. When the pressure is on in our lives you wind up seeing the best and the worst in people and heroes rise to the occasion and that’s what we saw here in the state of New York. Our frontline health care workers are just extraordinary.”

Earlier this week, the governor was in Rochester where he announced the guidelines for businesses in the region to begin opening up. The Finger Lakes region has met five out of seven state requirements to begin reopening. The region still needs to increase testing availability and contact tracers.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced 230 New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19, as the statewide death toll exceeds 19,000 to date.

The governor said Tuesday projection models of U.S. COVID-19 deaths have changed dramatically, and that the models are based on states easing social distancing restrictions. He said that the shift in virus death projections is because of states relaxing restrictions and that the real discussion, that no one is admitting openly or freely, is if the economic cost is greater than the human cost.

Locally, there have now been 131 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 1,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 40 new cases since 24 hours prior.

On Tuesday, the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health announced they are collaborating on a new clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. The study will recruit 90 local participants, from ages 18 to 85, and begin administering the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, to volunteers in the coming days.

Individuals interested in participating in the clinical trial can call 585-922-5944 or email rghcovidvaccinetrial@rochesterregional.org.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.