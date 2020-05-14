1  of  76
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefing from Syracuse at 2 p.m.

by: WROC Staff

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EDT.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be giving his daily update on the coronavirus pandemic across New York state in Syracuse at 2 p.m. Thrusday.

The governor announced on Wednesday that 166 New Yorkers died Tuesday from COVID-19, as the state’s death toll from the virus to date approaches 22,000. As in past briefings, the governor said the federal government needs to support state and local governments if there is another coronavirus relief bill.

“The need for state funding is not a Democratic or Republican issue,” Gov. Cuomo said “All governors say they need federal assistance.”

On Monday, the governor was in Irondequoit and announced that Rochester and the Finger Lakes region had met all seven requirements and is ready to begin opening up on Friday. Locally, there have been 162 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

To date, officials report 1,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County. Of those, 101 people are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

