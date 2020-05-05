Gov. Cuomo: Increase in COVID-19 death projections due to states easing social distancing rules

NEW YORK (WROC) — During Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing from New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 230 New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19, as the statewide death toll exceeds 19,000 to date.

“We’ll keep those families in our thoughts and prayers,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Other virus trends, like hospitalization rates, new cases, and intubations continue to decline, according to the governor’s office

“There’s no doubt that we’re coming down the mountain, only question is what trail we take, what path we take, coming down the mountain,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Everything we’ve done so far has worked, that’s why the number is coming down.”

The governor said projection models of U.S. COVID-19 deaths have changed dramatically, and that the models are based on states easing social distancing restrictions.

“The new projection is 130,000 deaths,” Gov. Cuomo said. “How did we go from 60,000 to 130,000? This is the model the White House relies on.”

The governor said that the shift in virus death projections is because of states relaxing restrictions and that the real discussion, that no one is admitting openly or freely, is if the economic cost is greater than the human cost.

“If you now look at the projection models of how many lives will be lost you’ll notice they changed recently,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Why did they change? And they went up dramatically. Why? Because now they’re factoring the reopening plans and the reopening schedules that states are announcing. The federal government’s estimate, FEMA has increased from 25,000 to 200,000 the number of daily cases by June.

“Either option has a cost. You stay closed, there’s a cost, you reopen quickly, and there’s a cost,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The faster we reopen, the lower the economic cost, but the higher the human cost, and more lives lost. That’s the decision we are making. What is the balance? What is the trade off?”

“The fundamental question, which we’re not articulating, is how much is a human life is worth?” Gov. Cuomo said. “How much do we think a human life is worth? There’s a cost of staying closed, no doubt, economic and personal, but there’s also a cost of reopening quickly.”

The governor stressed how important it is for all levels of government to work cohesively to navigate this crisis.

“As we’re going through this, it is important that our leadership be factual, and productive and united, Gov. Cuomo said. “Because this is a time when government has to work and government on all levels has to work, and the federal government has to work, and it has to work now, better than it has worked in the past. What government does today will literally determine how many people live and how many people die.”

The governor said Monday that he’d support local governments enforcing a penalty for New Yorkers who weren’t following the executive order of wearing masks in public when they can’t socially distance. Tuesday he echoed the importance of New Yorkers complying with the executive order.

“Every person has a social responsibility and that’s what wearing a mask is all about. It’s the smart thing to do, it’s also the right thing to do,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Wearing a mask is not the greatest intrusion, I don’t understand why people think it’s such a burden to wear a mask.”

The governor said it’s important that we as a society grow from this crisis moving forward.

“No doubt that we’re going through a devastating and costly moment in history,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The hope is that we learn from it and that we are better for it. We endured the pain, let’s make sure we benefit from the gain. We have to have a better public health system, we should never go through this again.

“It’s not just about reopening school,” Gov. Cuomo said. “When we do, let’s open a better school and a smarter educational system.”

On Monday, the governor was in Rochester and gave state guidelines on how to reopen. “If upstate has to wait for downstate to be ready to be open, they’re going to be waiting a long time.” According to the governor’s office, the Rochester and Finger Lakes region is considered a “low risk region.”

Locally, there are now 128 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 1,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,556 cases, 104 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.