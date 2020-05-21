Gov. Cuomo: No in-class teaching for summer school, state beaches reopen with 50% capacity Friday

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Gov. Cuomo: No in-class teaching for summer school, state beaches reopen with 50% capacity Friday

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in New York City Thursday for his daily COVID-19 briefing. There, the governor announced that 105 New Yorkers died Wednesday from the virus.

“Relatively it’s better than where we have been, but still terrible news,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that there will be no in-class teaching for summer school sessions in New York state.

“Summer school is not going to open statewide for in-class teaching, it will be through distance learning,” Gov. Cuomo said. Meal programs and child care services will continue.”

The governor said it was too soon to make a determination regarding a return to in-class teaching for the fall.

“We will issue guidelines beginning of June on what schools will need to do to come up with a plan to open,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor previously announced that New York state’s beaches would reopen for Memorial Day weekend, and that begins Friday, as originally intended, but with a 50% capacity restriction.

“This is the first time for all of us, but 50% capacity with this pent-up demand, those parking lots will reach capacity very quickly,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So take that into consideration when you’re making your plans.”

Before the question and answer session of the daily briefing, the governor took time to acknowledge and thank first responders and essential workers for their duty and sacrifice during this crisis.

“To those we lost in this battle, and it was a battle, it is a battle, we want to say special condolences to their families,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Really, everybody knew they knew what inferno they were running into and they ran into the fire for us. Everybody knew COVID-19 was dangerous, but they didn’t stay home.”

MORE| Gov. Cuomo: ‘Wearing a mask is of tremendous consequence,’ small religious services allowed

The governor responded Wednesday to criticism over how the state has handled nursing homes during the pandemic.

Much of the controversy is over a state order in March that allowed patients that tested positive for the coronavirus back into nursing homes. It’s since been modified, but the Governor maintained that the state was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the time.

Locally, there have been 182 COVID-19 deaths and 2,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 65 new cases since 24 hours prior.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss