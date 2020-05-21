Gov. Cuomo: No in-class teaching for summer school, state beaches reopen with 50% capacity Friday

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in New York City Thursday for his daily COVID-19 briefing. There, the governor announced that 105 New Yorkers died Wednesday from the virus.

“Relatively it’s better than where we have been, but still terrible news,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that there will be no in-class teaching for summer school sessions in New York state.

“Summer school is not going to open statewide for in-class teaching, it will be through distance learning,” Gov. Cuomo said. Meal programs and child care services will continue.”

The governor said it was too soon to make a determination regarding a return to in-class teaching for the fall.

“We will issue guidelines beginning of June on what schools will need to do to come up with a plan to open,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor previously announced that New York state’s beaches would reopen for Memorial Day weekend, and that begins Friday, as originally intended, but with a 50% capacity restriction.

“This is the first time for all of us, but 50% capacity with this pent-up demand, those parking lots will reach capacity very quickly,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So take that into consideration when you’re making your plans.”

Before the question and answer session of the daily briefing, the governor took time to acknowledge and thank first responders and essential workers for their duty and sacrifice during this crisis.

“To those we lost in this battle, and it was a battle, it is a battle, we want to say special condolences to their families,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Really, everybody knew they knew what inferno they were running into and they ran into the fire for us. Everybody knew COVID-19 was dangerous, but they didn’t stay home.”

The governor responded Wednesday to criticism over how the state has handled nursing homes during the pandemic.

Much of the controversy is over a state order in March that allowed patients that tested positive for the coronavirus back into nursing homes. It’s since been modified, but the Governor maintained that the state was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the time.

Locally, there have been 182 COVID-19 deaths and 2,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 65 new cases since 24 hours prior.

