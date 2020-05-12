WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 1 p.m. EDT.

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his update regarding coronavirus in New York state at 1 p.m. Tuesday from Binghamton University Pharmacy School

On Monday, the governor was in Irondequoit and announced that Rochester and the Finger Lakes region had met all seven requirements and is ready to begin opening up on Friday.

According to the governor’s office, the phases of reopening are as follows:

Phase one — Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail (with curbside pickup), agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

Phase two — Professional services, finances and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate/rental leasing

Phase three — Restaurants/food services, and hotels/accommodations

Phase four — Arts/entertainment/recreation, and education

Cuomo did announce that 161 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 since Sunday’s update. That was the lowest daily total since early March. The state’s virus death toll exceeds 21,000 to date. Still, the governor said he admired all New Yorkers’ efforts during this crisis so far.

