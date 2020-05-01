Gov. Cuomo: Schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — After teasing the announcement all week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has decided to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Schools across the state have been closed since mid-March after coronavirus started making its way through the state. The governor ordered schools closed to help stop the spread of the virus, and teachers were forced to come up with plans for distance learning.

“We don’t think it’s possible to do that [reopen] in a way that will keep our children, students, educators safe so we’re going to have our schools remain closed through the end of the year,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The decisions on the education system are obviously critically important. We must protect our students.

“Given the circumstances that we’re in and the precautions that would have to be put in place to come up with a plan to reopen schools,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With all those new protocols, how do you operate schools without masks? Without gatherings? We need schools to come up with plans that bring those precautions into the class room.”

The governor says the state will be offering free mental health assistance for essential workers on the pandemic’s front lines.

“This is a terribly stressful, difficult time especially for the frontline workers, and we want them to know that we not only appreciate what they’re doing, but we’re here to support them,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So we have a special emotional support hotline for our essential workers and we’re also going to direct all insurance to waive any cost sharing copay deductible for mental health services for essential workers.”

Although acknowledging the difficulties of this public health crisis, the governor says there is an opportunity to learn and grow from it.

“There will be a lot to learn from this, and we will learn, and we’ll be better for it and I believe that,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that in the last 24 hours, 289 New Yorkers died from COVID-19. To date, more than 18,000 lives have been lost to this pandemic statewide.

The governor thanked New Yorkers for helping slow the spread with social distancing efforts statewide.

“We were faced with a situation where the infection rate and those numbers were going straight up, that was only 30 days ago,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The cases, people coming into hospital, the infection rate, everything was going straight up. That number would have just continued to go straight up.

“New Yorkers, and all across this country, you saw those number change from that up trajectory to the downward trajectory,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That shift reduced, by 100,000, the number of New Yorkers that would have been hospitalized”

The governor continued the focus on the next steps, including reopening.

“Now that we have it basically stabilized and on the decline, the enemy is on the run the virus is reducing, let’s get more refined, more targeted,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Locally, there are now 115 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 1,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

