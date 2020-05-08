More than 20K COVID-19 deaths in NY, Gov. Cuomo says we are now ‘ahead’ of the virus

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WROC) — During Friday’s daily coronavirus briefing from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 216 New Yorkers died Thursday from COVID-19. The state’s death toll from the virus is more than 20,000 to date.

Still, the governor says progress has been made.

“The good news is we’re finally ahead of this virus,” Gov. Cuomo said “For so long we were playing catch-up. We have shown that we can control the beast.

“It is that clear, cause and effect, that’s also liberating,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Finally, our destiny our future is in our hands, and it’s not subject to the wims of the virus. We are in control of the spread of the virus. That is good news to me.”

Recent trends regarding viral data statewide continue; total hospitalizations, intubations, and new cases are declining, according to the governor’s office.

“These charts, I look at the line more than anything, and what the curve is actually saying more than a specific number,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We would have hoped to see a steady sharp decline in those numbers. We went up very quickly, we would have hoped that we would come down really quickly. That’s not what’s happening, its more flattening out.”

Also Friday, the governor extended the window for abuse victims to file claims under the Child Victims Act. The window is extended through January 14, 2021 due to courts being held up by the pandemic.

The governor said it’s important to remember that since the virus is still relatively new, there is a lot that remains unknown.

“One fact we do know about COVID is we know that there is still a lot that we don’t know about this virus, and somethings that we thought were facts are now being revisited,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We were told if you had the virus, you then have antibodies, you would then be immune from getting it a second time. Now there’s questions about if you’re immune whether you had it or not.”

The governor also said that there is some cases with children being affected.

“While rare, we’re seeing some cases where children effected with the COVID virus can become ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is every parent’s nightmare, that your child could be affected by this virus, but it’s something we have to consider now.”

For rent relief, the governor announced Thursday a moratorium on on evictions would be extended through August 20. The governor said New York renters could also use their security deposit toward rent payments if they chose to do so.

“Nobody can be evicted, residential or commercial,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re going to be taking additional steps of banning any late fees. We’re going to extend that 60 days, until August 20. I hope it gives families a deep breath.”

Locally, there are now 139 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 1,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

