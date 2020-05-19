WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on COVID-19 in New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 12 p.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update regarding the coronavirus pandemic across New York state from the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The governor announced the results of the test he took Sunday during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo. The governor says testing capacity has increased statewide and he says anyone with any virus symptoms should be tested.

“Anyone who has any symptom for the COVID virus, get a test,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It protects you, protects your family, protects your colleagues — get a test.”

The governor announced Monday that 106 New Yorkers died Sunday from COVID-19, as the state’s virus death toll to date is more than 22,000.

The state has also launched a website to help people find a testing site near them. To find a testing site, check out the state’s website devoted to COVID-19 at coronavirus.health.NY.gov.

Locally, there have been 174 people COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County and 2,268 confirmed cases. The Monroe County Department of Public Health said that 136 people are currently hospitalized and 21 people are on ventilators.

