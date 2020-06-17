Gov. Cuomo: Less than 1% of 60,000 tests were positive for COVID-19 in New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily briefing from the New York State Capitol Wednesday.

“This is one of the best days for New York since we started this long journey into a dark night,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The reason why the governor was in good spirits is because of the state’s progress against the pandemic. Throughout the entire state Tuesday, there were just 17 COVID-19 deaths reported, the lowest since the crisis began in New York in March. Furthermore, infection rate is at an all-time low statewide.

“We did about 60,000 tests yesterday, no state is doing that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Number of those who tested positive? Less than 1%. That’s the lowest percentage of positives since we started. Think about what the people of the state accomplished; I would have said it wasn’t possible.”

The governor was critical of how the federal government is handling the crisis elsewhere, as many states continue to reopen despite an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Facts are facts, and the federal government is making a mistake,” Gov. Cuomo said. “A historical mistake on the way it is handling this COVID crisis and how it is now advising states and the people of this nation.

“We’re Americans, and we care about other Americans, and if other states are going up, they can spread it to New York,” Gov. Cuomo said. “What happens when those people get on planes and fly to New York?”

The governor announced that he would be signing an executive order to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy, a state holiday.

The governor also announced he would be signing legislation to protect whistleblowers in health care from speaking out about conditions in medical care facilities.

During Tuesday’s briefing, the governor announced that hospitals and group homes would be allowed to accept visitors. Nursing homes throughout the state are still not permitted to have visitors.

“We’re going to allow hospitals to accept visitors at their discretion,” Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday. “We need to be careful, but we’ll allow visitors, and the same thing with group homes this Friday. It’s up to the discretion of the group home.”

During Monday’s briefing, the governor announced that regions in phase three of reopening can now have gatherings of up to 25 people.

“New York is on the right track, that’s an objective fact,” Gov. Cuomo said. “All of the numbers so far have been very good in New York. Lowest number of hospitalizations since this started. Amen. Lowest number of deaths on a three-day average.

Over the weekend, the governor said that if businesses get too crowded, or there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, that it’s possible for the state to re-implement forced closures.

The governor also announced new police reform measures in the wake of civil unrest that that followed George Floyd’s death, including an executive order requiring every local government — in collaboration with community members — to redesign the state’s more than 500 police forces by April 2021 or risk losing state funding.

Since last week, New York state has also passed laws that ban chokeholds, repeal 50-a, assigned the attorney general as special prosecutor to instances of police brutality, requires New York State Police to wear body cameras, and the “New Yorker’s Right To Monitor Act” which allows members of the public to maintain custody of any recordings they make, and the instruments used to make those recordings.

