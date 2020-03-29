More than 59K COVID-19 cases in NY, more than 900 deaths as state prepares for apex

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 59,513 cases of COVID-19 cases in New York, up by 7,195 from last official count Saturday.

Of the 59,513 cases, 8,503 have required hospitalization and 2,073 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in Sunday’s public briefing. To date, 3,572 patients have been discharged.

To date, there have been 965 COVID-19 deaths statewide, up from 728 at last official count Saturday. At this time, 172,360 people have been tested in New York state, including 16,390 new tests conducted since Saturday afternoon.

At the national level, New York is still by far the state which has felt the greatest impact from the pandemic. Our state is No. 1 in the nation with the 59,513 confirmed cases. No. 2 is New Jersey with 11,124. California is No. 3 with 5,565.

The USNS Comfort hospital ship is expected to dock in New York City Monday and will add an additional 1,000 hospital beds. It is staffed by federal officials according to Gov. Cuomo.

Beyond our local region, a Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries from around the world:

