142 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 32 hospitalized, 545 in mandatory quarantine
Gov. Cuomo's daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be streamed live on this page at 11:30 a.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver his daily briefing from the State Capitol at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

At last official count, there was 30,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York — No 1 in the nation by a wide margin. For perspective, as of Wednesday, No. 2 was New Jersey with 3,675 cases, No. 3 was California with 2,644, and No. 4 wass Washington state with 2,404 cases. No other state, had more than 2,000.

Of the 30,811 cases, 3,805 have required hospital treatment — about 12%. Of those patients, 888 have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — about 3% of all positive cases.

As of Wednesday, 103,479 people had been tested in New York, which at that time, accounted for 38% of all testing throughout the country.

In Monroe County, there are now 142 cases of COVID, officials announced Wednesday morning.

At this time, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. Of the 142 cases, 32 have required hospital treatment, and 18 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials say there are 545 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

Of the 142 cases, 10 people have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

