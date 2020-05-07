WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be streamed live on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

VAHALLA, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York state at 11:30 a.m. Thursday from New York Medical College in Valhalla.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced that 232 New Yorkers had died from COVID-19 bringing the statewide death toll from the virus closes in on 20,000.

The governor says the virus’ spread is on the descent in terms of hospitalization rates, and intubations, but he expressed concern about the amount of new hospitalizations, which included some 600 new cases of people being hospitalized Tuesday.

“Our total hospitalization rate is down again,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You see this curve, we talked about it on the way up, which was a painful journey. We talked about it on the ‘apex’ and now we’re seeing it gradually decline. We would like to see a deeper, faster decline but this is where we are.”

Cuomo also released new data on the latest hospitalizations.

“Higher percentage male, 52[% to] 48[% female]. We don’t know exactly why. But the virus doesn’t discriminate generally,” he said.

The big surprise, according to the governor, was that the overwhelming majority of people were at home.

“66% of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Check back as News 8 WROC will update this developing story.