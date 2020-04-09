WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 11 am. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily coronavirus briefing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

At last official count, New York state had 6,268 COVID-19 deaths, including 779 new deaths in just a 24-hour span from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In Monroe County there has been 34 COVID-19 deaths with 627 confirmed cases, officials announced Wednesday.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

