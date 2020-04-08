779 new COVID-19 deaths in NY, total of 6,268, Gov. Cuomo says ‘curve is flattening’

Editor’s note: The governor’s daily briefing will be live streamed on this page at 12:30 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 6,628 COVID-19 deaths in New York. The increase of 779 deaths is the largest single day spike in COVID-19 deaths statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Wednesdays daily coronavirus briefing.

“The number of deaths may continue to rise as those hospitalizations for those longest periods pass,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The longer you are on a ventilator the less likely you will come off of the ventilator.

The governor did say the rate of new hospitalizations is going down.

“There is good news in what were seeing, that what we have done and what we are doing is working and making a difference,” Gov. Cuomo said. ‘We took dramatic actions in this state.”

The governor said the PAUSE NY program, which closed schools and non-essential businesses and is extended through April 29, has helped the the health care system manage the increase in patients.

“If the hospitalization rate keeps decreasing the way it is now than the system should stabilize over these next couple of weeks, which will minimize the need for overflow,” Gov. Cuomo said.

In Monroe County, there are 31 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Tuesday. That’s five new deaths since last official count Monday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 27 from 24 hours prior.

Of those 570 cases, 83 people are hospitalized and 37 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 5,318 tests, with 4,748 coming back negative.

At this time, 402 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 220 are in isolation. Officials say 236 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

